

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles Schwab (SCHW) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $885 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $550 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.2% to $2.67 billion from $2.24 billion last year.



Charles Schwab earnings at a glance:



