

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the partial government shutdown dragging on with no end in sight, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has urged President Donald Trump to delay his planned State of the Union address to Congress later this month.



Pelosi said in a letter sent to Trump on Wednesday that the speech should be postponed until after the government has re-opened or be delivered to Congress in writing.



'Unless government re-opens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29th,' Pelosi wrote.



In subsequent remarks to reporters, Pelosi also suggested that Trump could deliver the speech from the Oval Office.



Pelosi attributed the request to security concerns, noting both the U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security have not been funded for 26 days.



The potential delay comes as significant parts of the government remain shut down due an impasse over funding for Trump's divisive border wall.



Trump has repeatedly demanded that Democrats provide $5.7 billion in funding for the border wall in order to end the partial government shutdown.



Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers have steadfastly refused to fund the wall, calling on Trump to reopen the government before negotiating on the issue of border security.



Trump has suggested he could declare the situation on the border a national emergency in order to obtain funding for the wall but has thus far been reluctant to make that controversial move.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



