

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a bright note on Wednesday, extending gains from previous session, thanks to some strong buying in the financial sector.



Despite concerns about Brexit uncertainty and the no confidence motion against Theresa May's government, U.S. - China trade tensions and the ongoing government shutdown in the U.S., the undertone was fairly positive in the Swiss market.



The benchmark SMI ended up 49.04 points, or 0.56 percent, at 8,873.77, the highest close in more than a month.



On Tuesday, the index gained 64.41 points, or 0.74 percent, to close at 8,824.73.



Credit Suisse Group shares rose 3.77 percent. Julius Baer ended up nearly 3.5 percent and UBS Group gained 3.1 percent.



Lafarge Holcim surged up 2.3 percent. Adecco Group, Swiss Life Holding, Geberit, Givaudan and Swatch Group ended higher by 1 to 1.7 percent.



Most of the markets in Europe, except a select few including the U.K. market, ended on a firm note today.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX