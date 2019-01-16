

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's government has survived a vote of no confidence in parliament on Wednesday.



The U.K.'s lower house of parliament, the House of Commons, voted in favor of the government and defeated the motion raised by the leader of the main opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, by 325 votes to 306.



'I am pleased that this House has expressed its confidence in the government tonight,' she said in Parliament moments after the result was announced. 'I do not take this responsibility lightly and my government will continue its work to increase its prosperity, guarantee our security and to strengthen our union. And yes, we will also continue to work to deliver on the solemn promise we made to the people of this country to deliver on the result of the referendum and leave the European Union.'



May said her government would continue to work to deliver on Brexit and said it was their duty to find a way forward that was approved by the House. She said she would make a statement about the next steps for Brexit on Monday.



'I believe this duty is shared by every member of this House and we have a responsibility to identify a way forward that can secure the backing of the House,' she said.



The no-confidence vote comes a day after May's Brexit deal was voted down 432-202.



Corbyn said that 'the government must remove clearly, once-and-for-all, the prospect of the catastrophe of a no-deal Brexit from the E.U. and the chaos that would come as a result of that.'



