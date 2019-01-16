

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session roughly flat, treasuries moved modestly lower over the course of the trading day on Wednesday.



Bond prices regained ground after seeing initial weakness but moved back to the downside going into the close. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2 basis points to 2.731 percent.



The late-day pullback by treasuries came as British Prime Minister Theresa May's government survived a vote of no confidence in parliament.



The U.K.'s House of Commons defeated the motion raised by the leader of the main opposition Labour party Jeremy Corbyn by a vote of 325 to 306. The no-confidence vote came a day after May's Brexit deal was voted down 432 to 202.



The Federal Reserve also released its Beige Book this afternoon, with the report saying economic activity has continued to increase in most of the U.S. but also hinting at a deterioration in optimism.



The Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the twelve Fed districts, said eight of the twelve districts reported modest to moderate growth.



Looking ahead, the Beige Book said outlooks generally remained positive, although many districts reported that contacts had become less optimistic.



The drop in optimism reflected increased financial market volatility, rising short-term interest rates, falling energy prices, and elevated trade and political uncertainty.



In other U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing another steep drop in import prices in the month of December, reflecting a continued nosedive in fuel prices



The Labor Department said import prices tumbled by 1.0 percent in December after plunging by a revised 1.9 percent in November.



Economists had expected import prices to plummet by 1.3 percent compared to the 1.6 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.



The report said export prices also fell by 0.6 percent in December after sliding by a revised 0.8 percent in November. The drop in export prices matched economist estimates.



A separate report from the National Association of Home Builders showed an unexpected improvement in homebuilder confidence in January.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose to 58 in January after slumping to 56 in December. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged.



The notable decrease seen in the previous month dragged the housing market index down its lowest level since hitting 54 in May of 2015.



Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to reports on weekly jobless claims and Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX