

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $843 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $4140 million, or $4.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $3.14 billion from $2.86 billion last year.



CSX Corp earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q4): $3.14 Bln vs. $2.86 Bln last year.



