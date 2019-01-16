

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS), Wednesday said it acquired assets of Diablo Technologies to broaden its portfolio in the hybrid DRAM and Flash memory markets. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Rambus' investment in Diablo's technology provides a foundation for integrating existing DRAM and Flash along with emerging memories into advanced hybrid memory systems in the future, the company said in a statement.



Expanding emerging memory technology for high memory bandwidth interfaces is key to Rambus' strategic core business. The company has also been collaborating with IBM to research hybrid memory systems, as announced previously.



'Adding these breakthrough innovations from Diablo Technologies will continue to grow Rambus' leadership in non-volatile and hybrid DRAM and Flash memory technologies with foundational patents,' said Kit Rodgers, SVP of Technology Partnerships and Corporate Development, Rambus. 'Diablo Technology's patented innovations were ahead of their time and nicely complement our offerings for existing and new customers.'



