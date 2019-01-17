sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,48 Euro		+0,53
+2,53 %
WKN: 855377 ISIN: AU000000WPL2 Ticker-Symbol: WOPA 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,17
21,514
16.01.
21,20
21,50
16.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED21,48+2,53 %