

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX) reported that its fourth-quarter production rose 10% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, while sales revenue climbed 43% to US$1.419 billion on the back of higher prices.



The company noted that 2018 Annual Report and associated investor briefing will be available on 14 February 2019.



Woodside's production guidance for 2019 is 88 Mmboe - 94 Mmboe. Liard Basin production is expected to cease mid-year.



Woodside's investment expenditure guidance for 2019 is US$1.600 billion to US$1.700 billion. Greater Enfield expenditure is tailing off ahead of expected first oil mid-2019.



