

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche EuroShop AG (DUSCF.PK) anticipates a negative pre-tax valuation result of about EUR-61 million in 2018 (previous year: EUR 13.1 million) from unrealised and non-cash changes in the market values of the investment properties and costs in connection with capital expenditures in relation to the center portfolio.



Of this amount, about EUR-57.0 million (previous year: EUR8.7 million) came from the results of the Group companies and approximately EUR-4.0 million (previous year: EUR4.4 million) from the valuation result of companies shown in the financial result, which are accounted for using the equity method.



The valuation result for the real estate properties is still subject to change, as additional items relative to the valuation may come to light during the preparation of the annual financial statements.



The publication of Deutsche EuroShop's preliminary results for the financial year 2018 is planned for 27 February 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX