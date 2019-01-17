

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 sales in nominal terms were grew 2.5% to 7.233 billion euros from 7.056 billion euros last year.



Organic Group sales rose 5.4% in 2018. The company noted that both business segments contributed to this result.



Consumer segment sales grew 1.6 percent from last year to 5.89 billion euros, and the growth was 5% organically. tesa achieved sales growth of 6.8% on both nominal and organic terms to 1.34 billion euros.



Further, the company confirmed Group EBIT margin from ongoing operations on last year's level.



