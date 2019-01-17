

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar fell against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Thursday.



The kiwi declined to 8-day lows of 0.6732 against the greenback and 1.0619 against the aussie, from its early highs of 0.6781 and 1.0571, respectively.



The kiwi slipped to a weekly low of 73.29 against the yen and a 6-day low of 1.6897 against the euro, off its previous highs of 73.97 and 1.6802, respectively.



The next possible support for the kiwi is seen around 0.66 against the greenback, 72.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the aussie and 1.72 against the euro.



