

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialist insurance company Beazley Plc (BEZ.L) announced Thursday that Sally Lake will be appointed as the group finance director. The appointment will become effective when Martin Bride steps down in May 2019.



Lake, a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries since 2004, joined Beazley in 2006 and has been the group actuary since 2014. Prior to her appointment as group actuary, she held several senior roles within the organization.



The company also announced that, following the conclusion of two three-year terms, Angela Crawford-Ingle, non-executive director and chair of the audit and risk committee will step down from the board at the conclusion of the 2018 accounting year and when the handover to her successor is complete.



Beazley has initiated a search, which is at an advanced stage, for a new non-executive director to chair the audit and risk committee and an appointment will be made in due course.



The Company also announced that Christine LaSala is appointed to the nomination and remuneration committees with effect from March 21.



