

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower on Thursday as trade worries resurfaced and French bank Societe Generale warned that its fourth quarter was affected by tough market conditions.



U.S.-China trade tensions resurfaced after media reports suggested the U.S. is pursuing criminal charges against Huawei for alleged theft of trade.



The benchmark DAX was down 48 points or 0.44 percent at 10,882 in opening deals after gaining 0.4 percent the previous day.



Automaker Renault declined 0.7 percent and Peugeot shed 0.6 percent on worries about U.S. tariff hikes on imports.



Deutsche EuroShop fell 2.7 percent. The company said it anticipates a negative pre-tax valuation result of about EUR-61 million in 2018.



Beiersdorf slid half a percent despite reporting a rise in FY18 sales.



Commerzbank tumbled 3.4 percent and Deutsche Bank dropped 1.3 percent after French rival Societe Generale said its fourth-quarter results would be hit by 'disposals and a challenging environment in global capital markets'.



