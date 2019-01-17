

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $258 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $151 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $271 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $3.65 billion from $3.68 billion last year.



PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $271 Mln. vs. $305 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.15 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q4): $3.65 Bln vs. $3.68 Bln last year.



