

WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $168.8 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $152.4 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $1.23 billion from $1.09 billion last year.



Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q4): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.



