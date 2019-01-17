

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BB&T Corporation (BBT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $754 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $614 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, BB&T Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $813 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $2.94 billion from $2.87 billion last year.



BB&T Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q4): $2.94 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year.



