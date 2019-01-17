

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held steady on Thursday after the Fed's latest report on the economy said businesses across the United States have become less optimistic in recent months.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,294.11 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were virtually unchanged at $1,293.75 per ounce.



As economic headwinds mount, the Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady at least until June.



The dollar took a breather today after recent gains, while the British pound steadied after British Prime Minister Theresa May won a confidence vote in the parliament and urged lawmakers to break the impasse on a Brexit divorce agreement.



Meanwhile, as the U.S. government shutdown enters its 26th day, GOP Senator John Kennedy dismissed a bipartisan effort to urge President Donald Trump to open the government for several weeks to clear the way for talks on border security.



