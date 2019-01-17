

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KeyCorp (KEY) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $461 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $182 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $1.65 billion from $1.61 billion last year.



KeyCorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $461 Mln. vs. $182 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.



