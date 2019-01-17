

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX), a medical technology company, on Thursday said while reporting preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 that it expects adjusted earnings per share for the quarter to be greater than its prior expectations primarily due to the timing of certain tax items, as well as better-than-expected performance across all three segments.



The company now projects earnings for the first quarter to be about $2.05 per share and adjusted earnings to be about $2.70 per share.



The company also expects quarterly revenues of $4.160 billion for the first quarter, primarily due to the acquisition of C. R. Bard. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis that includes the revenues of C. R. Bard in both the current and prior year, revenues increased 5.2 percent over the prior-year period.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.62 per share on revenue growth of 33.6 percent to $4.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to the full-year 2019, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $12.05 to $12.15 per share.



Revenues for the year are expected to increase 8.5 to 9.5 percent, primarily due to the C. R. Bard acquisition. Revenues are expected to increase 5.0 to 6.0 percent on a comparable, currency-neutral basis that includes the revenues of C. R. Bard in fiscal 2019 as well as the full 2018 fiscal year.



Analysts expect earnings of $12.12 per share on revenue growth of 9.1 percent to $17.43 billion for the year.



