

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output fell for a second month in November, albeit modestly, reflecting a contraction in civil engineering, data from the statistical office Eurostat showed on Thursday.



Construction output declined a calendar and seasonally-adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in November, after a 1.6 percent contraction in October.



Building construction advanced by 0.1 percent, while civil engineering fell by 0.2 percent in November.



On a yearly basis, production in construction grew a calendar adjusted 0.9 percent following a 0.6 percent expansion in December.



In the EU28, construction output edged up 0.2 percent monthly after a 1.1 percent decline in October. Year-on-year, production rose 1.8 percent following a 2.3 percent increase.



