

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK), a supplier of fragrances, flavorings and cosmetic active ingredients, announced its new long-term targets until 2025. The company aims to increase its sales to 5.5 billion euros to 6 billion euros. This target is supposed to be achieved with an average annual organic sales growth (CAGR) of 5% to 7% and strategic acquisitions. During that period, profitability is planned to be further increased at a high level. The Company aims to lower CAPEX to the range of 4% to 5% by 2025.



From 2020 onward, Symrise intends to generate an EBITDA margin within the target corridor of 20% to 23%.



The company expanded its strategic footprint beyond the conventional Fragrance and Flavor Business at an early stage. Today, Symrise generates one third of its sales through non-traditional applications, such as pet food and baby food, probiotics, active cosmetic ingredients and functional, health-supporting ingredients. By 2025, it aims to further increase that share. Natural product solutions for body care and foods are also playing an increasingly important role, as consumers attach greater importance to conscious nutrition choices and personal care.



The company noted that it will continue to create sustainable value for its investors and retain a dividend policy with a pay-out ratio of 30% to 50%.



