

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardi B has lashed out at President Donald Trump for the nearly month-old shutdown that left thousands of government employees without pay, saying that the United States is in a hellhole right now.



The 26-year-old rapper was apparently annoyed by the President's call on thousands of civil servants to return to work without pay.



'I feel like we need to take some kind of action. I don't know what type of action because this [is] not what I do... This is crazy and I really feel bad for these people who gotta go to work to not get paid,' she said in a video posted on Instagram Thursday.



She starts the strongly-worded and expletive-laden video by saying, 'Hey y'all, I just wanted to remind you because it's been a little over three weeks, OK. Trump is now ordering, as in summonsing, federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid.'



'This is really serious, bro, this is crazy. Our country is in a hellhole right now... All for a wall,' she added.



Significant parts of the government remain shut down for the past 26 days due to an impasse over funding for Trump's proposed wall along the border with Mexico.



He has repeatedly demanded that Democrats provide $5.7 billion in funding for the border wall in order to end the shutdown.



But Democratic lawmakers have steadfastly refused to fund the wall, calling on Trump to reopen the government before negotiating on the issue of border security.



Cardi B had defended Obama's shutdown in 2013, noting that it was 'for healthcare.'



'Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days.....For healthcare so your grandma could check her blood pressure with no problem.'



This is the second time this week that the Trump administration comes under attack from music superstars.



The Killers released a video for a new stand-alone anti-Trump track, 'Land Of The Free', Monday.



The Las Vegas band is taking a strong political stance and sings about what should be the United States' commitment to freedom and diversity.



In the song, Killers frontman Brandon Flowers also attacks the country's broken criminal justice system, especially its prisons.



