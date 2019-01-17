

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound strengthened against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, as investors awaited developments on Brexit talks after Prime Minister Theresa May's government had survived a vote of no confidence on Wednesday.



Hopes of no-deal Brexit appeared to have diminished, after Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would not meet May unless a no-deal is off the table.



Following the win, the PM began talks party leaders and other MPs for discussions to get a Parliamentary consensus and break the Brexit stalemate.



May is scheduled to 'table an amendable motion and to make a statement about the way forward' next Monday, with a debate on the motion due on January 29.



Investors are pricing for a softer Brexit on reduced hopes of a no deal Brexit taking place on March 29.



Survey data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed that UK housing market is set remain sluggish over the coming three months as sales expectations sunk to a two-decade low amid weaker outlook for prices, thanks to the persistent uncertainty surrounding Brexit.



Home sale expectations for the next three months decreased to -28 percent, which was the weakest reading since the series began in 1999.



The currency traded mixed against its major counterparts in the Asian session. While the pound dropped against the yen and the greenback, it held steady against the euro. Against the franc, it advanced.



The pound bounced off to 140.61 against the yen, from a low of 139.52 hit at 3:15 am ET. The pound may possibly challenge resistance around the 143.00 area.



The U.K. currency hit a 3-day high of 1.2924 against the dollar, after falling to 1.2832 at 3:15 am ET. If the pound rises further, 1.31 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.



Data from the Labor Department showed that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in the week ended January 12.



The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 213,000, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 216,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 220,000.



Having dropped to 0.8870 against the euro at 3:15 am ET, the pound firmed to near a 2-month high of 0.8818. On the upside, 0.86 is likely seen as the next resistance for the pound.



Data from the Eurostat showed that Eurozone consumer price inflation slowed in December to its lowest level in eight months.



The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year following a 1.9 percent increase in November.



Reversing from an early low of 1.2730 against the franc, the pound spiked up to near a 2-month high of 1.2830. The pound is likely to challenge resistance around the 1.31 area.



In today's events, at 10:45 am ET, Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles will deliver a speech at the Insurance Information Institute's annual forum in New York.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX