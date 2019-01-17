Mercury Stock Is Riding High on Rising Defense BudgetsWith global tensions and threats on the rise, defense budgets are going up across all geographic regions. Although it may not be good for peacekeeping efforts, investments in advanced weapons are unlikely to come down any time soon. This is what keeps interest in defense companies high.The case in point being Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY), which builds advanced defense electronics. Its products and solutions have been deployed on more than 300 different programs and over 25 different defense prime contractors, which are its clients. The company supports their critical defense and intelligence.

