

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO, CP) announced, for 2019, the company targets: double-digit adjusted diluted EPS growth versus 2018 adjusted EPS of C$14.51; mid-single digit volume growth, as measured in revenue ton miles; and capital expenditures of C$1.6 billion.



Fourth-quarter operating income rose 28 percent to C$874 million, from C$682 million, a year ago. Adjusted diluted EPS rose 41 percent to a new quarterly record of C$4.55 from C$3.22. Revenues increased 17 percent to C$2.0 billion, from C$1.7 billion, previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX