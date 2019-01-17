Zurich - dacadoo, a leading Swiss-based global digital health engagement platform, announces a strategic relationship with Oracle Insurance, global solution provider for Life and Health applications. Together dacadoo, a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), and Oracle will offer a new Health and Wellness Administration Cloud Solution that includes a digital frontend (dacadoo digital Health Score Platform) integrated with a core administrative processing solution for Life and Health insurers (Oracle Health Insurance and Oracle Insurance Policy Administration).

The health insurance industry today faces challenges such as an unprecedented increase in non-communicable diseases, treatment costs, ever-changing government regulations and a highly competitive marketplace. Healthcare payers are driven to optimize their core operations reducing administrative costs and containing healthcare costs, while adapting to the digital economy.

Life insurance is faced with the shortfall in pensions globally and is being challenged to become relevant to the millennial market segment, which will be the volume business for the future. These challenges are exacerbated by ever increasing costs to maintain existing books of business.

dacadoo develops and operates a digital, mobile health engagement platform that helps users actively manage their health in an easy and fun way. Engaging users to remain active and healthy, the company applies motivational techniques from online games, collaborative features from social networks, and personalized feedback and the patented dacadoo Health Score to better understand and improve their health.

The combined Oracle Health Insurance core administration and dacadoo digital health engagement solutions will help improve selection of members for enrollment purposes and reduce claims costs through targeted wellness management. This addresses the effect of non-communicable diseases on the claims portfolio, and rewards members for being healthier, thereby creating a symbiotic relationship between ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...