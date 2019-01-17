

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first generic version of Sabril (vigabatrin) for treatment of complex partial seizures. The generic version of Sabril is manufactured by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA).



'Prioritizing the approval of generic drugs to compete with medicines that face little or no competition is a key part of our efforts to support access and reduce drug costs to patients. The availability of high-quality generic alternatives of critically important medicines, once the period of patent protection or exclusivity has ended on the brand drug, helps advance access and saves consumers billions of dollars each year,' said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D.



Complex partial seizures, a common type of seizures, start in a specific area of the brain and can affect consciousness. Typically, complex partial seizures last between 30 and 90 seconds, and are often followed by a period of disorientation, confusion and/or fatigue.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX