

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citing the ongoing government shutdown, President Donald Trump has postponed an overseas trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.



Trump said in a letter sent to Pelosi on Thursday that her seven-day 'excursion' to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan will be rescheduled when the shutdown is over.



'In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate,' Trump wrote.



He added, 'I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the Shutdown.'



Trump suggested that Pelosi could still make the trip by flying commercial, saying, 'that would certainly be your prerogative.'



A White House official told NBC News all congressional delegations overseas have been grounded by Trump due the shutdown, as the trips would require the use of federally funded military aircraft.



Trump told Pelosi he looks forward to seeing her soon and 'even more forward to watching our open and dangerous Southern Border finally receive the attention, funding, and security it so desperately deserves!'



The move by Trump is likely to be seen by some as payback after Pelosi urged the president to delay his planned State of the Union address to Congress later this month.



Pelosi said in a letter sent to Trump on Wednesday that the speech should be postponed until after the government has re-opened or be delivered to Congress in writing.



'Unless government re-opens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29th,' Pelosi wrote.



In subsequent remarks to reporters, Pelosi also suggested that Trump could deliver the speech from the Oval Office.



Pelosi attributed the request to security concerns, noting both the U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security are not being funded due to the shutdown



Significant parts of the government remain shut down due an impasse over funding for Trump's divisive border wall.



Trump has repeatedly demanded that Democrats provide $5.7 billion in funding for the border wall in order to end the partial government shutdown.



Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers have steadfastly refused to fund the wall, calling on Trump to reopen the government before negotiating on the issue of border security.



Trump has suggested he could declare the situation on the border a national emergency in order to obtain funding for the wall but has thus far been reluctant to make that controversial move.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX