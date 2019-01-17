

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $132.9 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $106.2 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



People's United Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $132.9 Mln. vs. $106.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34



