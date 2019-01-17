

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $18.43 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $16.43 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Progress Software Corp reported adjusted earnings of $34.59 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $111.50 million from $116.34 million last year.



Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $34.59 Mln. vs. $32.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $111.50 Mln vs. $116.34 Mln last year.



