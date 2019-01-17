

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release December data for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is expected to add 0.3 percent on year, slowing from 0.8 percent in November. Core CPI is tipped to fall an annual 0.8 percent, down from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



Japan also will see final November numbers for industrial production; the previous reading suggested a decline of 1.1 percent on month and a gain of 1.4 percent on year, while capacity utilization climbed 4.0 percent on month.



New Zealand will see December results for non-resident bond holdings and for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ. In November, non-resident bond holdings were at 56.2 percent, while the manufacturing index score was 53.5.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX