

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) said that the independent members of the Board of Directors approved the total compensation for 2018 for James Dimon, Chief Executive officer, in the amount of $31 million, an increase of 5 percent from last year's total compensation of $29.50 million.



Dimon's total compensation included an annual base salary of $1.50 million and performance-based variable incentive compensation of $29.50 million. $5 million of the variable incentive compensation will be delivered in cash and the remaining $24.50 million will be delivered in the form of Performance Share Units or 'PSUs'.



The amount of base salary and cash incentive remains unchanged from last year. The key features of the PSU program are also consistent with last year, including the financial metric with absolute and relative performance goals, payout levels, vesting and hold requirements, as well as clawback and recovery provisions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX