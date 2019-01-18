

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma plc (HLMA.L), a safety, health and environmental technology group, announced Friday the acquisition of Business Marketers Group Inc., trading as Rath Communications, a provider of emergency communication systems for Areas of Refuge in the USA.



The cash consideration for Rath was $42.4 million or 32.6 million pounds, on a cash and debt free basis, which was funded from Halma's existing facilities.



The acquisition was completed on January 17 and is expected to be immediately earnings enhancing.



Wisconsin-based Rath will become part of Halma's Infrastructure Safety Sector. Rath's unaudited revenue for the financial year 2018 was $15.9 million or 12.2 million pounds.



Andrew Williams, Halma's Chief Executive, said, 'Rath extends Halma's safety communications capabilities and adds a new market niche with its strong position in the Area of Refuge communications market in the USA, where growth is being supported by tightening regulatory standards.



