

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) announced the launch of its 4008A dialysis machine, which was especially designed to meet the needs of emerging markets. The company is aiming to improve accessibility to life-sustaining dialysis treatment for patients in these countries who are living with end-stage renal disease or ESRD.



The 4008A dialysis machine incorporates Fresenius Medical Care's high therapy standards while minimizing costs for health care systems. It has primarily been deployed in India, with other countries across the Asia-Pacific region to follow.



Worldwide, there is an urgent and growing need for patients with ESRD to receive access to dialysis. A systematic review of worldwide access to treatment estimated that almost two million people in Asia with ESRD who needed dialysis were not receiving it - a treatment gap that is double the number of patients actively being treated.



Worldwide use of dialysis is projected to more than double by 2030, with the most growth in Asia, but the number of people without access to dialysis is expected to remain substantial.



The 4008A offers a high level of safety and handling standards, including essential cleaning functions and battery back-up. The machine is designed to be robust and easily handled, making it ideal for demanding infrastructure and remote locations, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX