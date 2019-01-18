

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply on Friday as reports of progress in U.S.-China trade talks as well as stronger than expected economic data from the U.S. helped ease global growth worries.



Trade tensions eased somewhat after the Wall Street Journal said the U.S. is considering lifting tariffs on Chinese goods in an effort to calm markets and give Beijing an incentive to make deeper concessions.



The benchmark DAX was up 105 points or 0.96 percent at 11,023 in opening deals after declining 0.1 percent in the previous session.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were up more than 1 percent each amid easing concerns around tariffs.



Fresenius Medical Care also rose over 1 percent. The company announced the launch of its 4008A dialysis machine, which was especially designed to meet the needs of emerging markets.



