

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rebounded Friday on hopes for a thaw in the U.S.-China trade conflict.



There is some progress in U.S.-China trade talks, with reports suggesting that the U.S. is considering lifting tariffs on Chinese imports to calm volatile stock markets and encourage Beijing to make concessions in ongoing trade talks.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 65 points or 0.95 percent at 6,899 in opening deals after closing 0.4 percent lower on Thursday.



Low-cost airline Ryanair dropped 1.4 percent after yet another profit warning while rival easyJet shed 1.7 percent.



Cyber security expert Sophos slumped 23 percent after the company reported 'subdued performance' in its third quarter trading update.



Halma edged up slightly after announcing the acquisition of Business Marketers Group Inc., trading as Rath Communications.



