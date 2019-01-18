

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK) reported that its 2018 sales increased by 3.2% to 3,884,295 vehicles. PC sales were down 1.0% to 3,265,066 vehicles, while LCV sales were up 33.7%, for 2018. The Group noted that its 2018 sales increased by 3.2% while integrating the Jinbei and Huasong brands since January 1, 2018. At 2017 scope, Groupe Renault volumes declined by 1.2%.



In Renault brand's electric vehicle segment, sales increased by 37% over the prior year.In the light commercial vehicle segment, the Group grew by 33.7% to 619,229 vehicles. Excluding Jinbei and Huasong, sales increased by 0.9%.



Groupe Renault announced the company is aiming for a slight increase in sales in 2019, with an acceleration in the second half of the year.



