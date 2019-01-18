

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) announced the company lowered its full year profit guidance (excl. Lauda) to a new range of 1.0 billion euros- 1.1 billion euros from a current profit after range of 1.1 billion euros - 1.2 billion euros due to: lower winter fares, stronger traffic growth, stronger ancillary sales, and a slightly better than expected H2 unit cost performance. The guidance excludes (exceptional) start-up losses in Lauda.



Ryanair's Michael O'Leary said: 'While we are disappointed at this slightly lower full year guidance, the fact that it is the direct result of lower than expected H2 air fares, offset by stronger than expected traffic growth, a better than expected performance on unit cost and ancillary sales is positive for the medium term.'



