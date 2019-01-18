

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As per an article published in the Wall Street Journal, Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) is about to reduce 7% of the company's full time workforce. The move could help the company to reduce the price of Model 3 Sedan, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated. Tesla is planning to increase the production of Model 3 Sedan in the coming months.



The company's Model 3 comes with the option of dual motor all-wheel drive, 20' Performance Wheels and Brakes and lowered suspension. The Model 3 can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds.



