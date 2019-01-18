

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $632 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $710 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $2.39 billion from $2.31 billion last year.



SunTrust Banks Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $632 Mln. vs. $710 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.40 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.39 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX