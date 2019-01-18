

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone current account surplus decreased in November, led by a decline in the surplus in the visible trade and primary income accounts and worsening of the deficit in the secondary income account, figures from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.



The current account surplus declined to EUR 20 billion from EUR 27 billion in October. The surplus was EUR 35 billion in the same month last year.



The visible trade surplus fell to EUR 18 billion from EUR 20 billion and the surplus in the primary income account shrunk to EUR 6 billion from EUR 8 billion in the previous month.



The surplus in the services account was unchanged.



The deficit in the secondary income account widened to EUR 15 billion from EUR 13 billion in the previous month.



In the 12 months to November, the current account surplus fell to EUR 353 billion, or 3.1 percent of euro area GDP, from EUR 361 billion or 3.2 percent of euro area GDP in the previous 12-month period.



