

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The government shut down continues to be a concern for the investors. Fed Industrial Production data will be the focus today.



Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are gaining.



Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index point to a positive open for Wall Street.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 156.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 11.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 30.50 points.



U.S. major averages once again reached their best closing levels in a month. The Dow advanced 162.94 points or 0.7 percent to 24,370.10, the Nasdaq rose 49.77 points or 0.7 percent to 7,084.46 and the S&P 500 climbed 19.86 points or 0.8 percent to 2,635.96.



On the economic front, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak about the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy at the New Jersey Bankers Association's Economic Leadership Forum in Somerset, NJ, with audience Q&A at 9.05 am ET.



Fed's Industrial Production Report for December will be issued at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.3 percent, versus 0.6 percent in the prior month.



Consumer Sentiment for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 97.0, down from 98.3 in the prior month.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. The North American Rig Count in the prior week was 1259 and U.S. rig count was 1075.



In the corporate sector, State Street Corp. reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year. The company's earnings came in at $398 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $334 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. The revenue for the quarter rose 4.9 percent to $2.99 billion from $2.85 billion last year.



Asian stock markets closed higher on Friday. Chinese benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 36.37 points or 1.42 percent to 2,596.01 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 326.38 points or 1.22 percent to 27,082.01. Japanese share closed higher. The Nikkei average rose 263.80 points or 1.29 percent to 22,666.07.



Australian shares closed modestly higher. The S&P/ASX 200 inched up 31.40 points or 0.53 percent to 5941.20.



European shares are trading positive. France's CAC 40 is up 74.90 points or 1.55 percent. Germany's DAX is climbing 176.57 points or 1.61 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is adding by 104 points or 1.52 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 79.19 points or 0.89 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is adding 1.59 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX