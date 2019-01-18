

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone house prices grew at a robust rate in the third quarter, albeit slightly slower than the pace in the previous three months, data from Eurostat revealed on Friday.



House prices climbed 4.3 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, following a 4.4 percent rise in the previous three months.



The latest pace was the weakest since the fourth quarter of 2017, when house prices rose 4.2 percent.



The biggest annual increase in house prices in the third quarter was recorded in Slovenia, by 15.1 percent followed by the Netherlands and Ireland. Prices decreased in Sweden and Italy.



However, the sequential growth in house prices rose to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent a quarter ago.



In the EU, both annual and quarterly house price growth were steady at 4.3 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX