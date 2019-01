LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal producer price inflation slowed for a second straight month in December, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



Producer prices climbed 2.7 percent year-on-year in December, following a 3.7 percent rise in November. The rate of increase was the weakest since April, when it was 1.5 percent.



Consumer goods sector logged a 0.7 percent increase and intermediate goods industry registered a 3.7 percent rise in prices. Investment goods industry prices edged up 0.1 percent and energy prices increased 6.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the producer prices fell 1.0 percent in December after a 0.6 percent slump in November.



Excluding volatile energy prices, producer prices gained 1.8 percent in December after a rise of 1.7 percent in November.



In 2018, average annual producer price inflation was 3.2 percent versus 3.3 percent in 2017.



The price indexes for the domestic and external market rose 3.0 percent annually and 3.2 percent, respectively, the agency said.



