

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended higher for a fourth straight session, with investors lapping up shares, amid signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks. Upbeat inflation data too contributed to market's rise.



Asian markets ended on a firm note and markets across Europe surged higher. U.S. stocks were rising as well, as the U.S. and China showed intent to resolve their trade disputes.



According to a report from Bloomberg News, China has offered to go on a six-year buying spree to ramp up imports from the U.S. It said further that China would seek to reduce its trade surplus with the U.S. by increasing annual goods imports by a combined value of more than $1 trillion.



Earlier, on Thursday, there was a report from Wall Street Journal that U.S. officials were debating lifting tariffs on Chinese imports to give Beijing a reason to make deeper concessions in ongoing trade talks.



The Swiss market's benchmark SMI ended up 109.82 points, or 1.23%, at 9,023.96, less than a point down from the day's high.



Among the prominent gainers, Sika surged up 3.85%. Geberit, Compagnie Financiere Richemont, Julius Baer and LafargeHolcim gained 2.3 to 2.5%.



ABB, CS Group, Richemont, Gerberit, UBS Group, Zurich Insurance and Swiss Re moved up supply on strong volumes.



On the economic front, Switzerland's producer and import prices grew at the weakest pace in sixteen months in December, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Producer and import prices gained 0.6% year-on-year in December following a 1.4% rise in November. Economists had forecast a rise of 1%. The latest producer and import price inflation was the lowest since August 2017, when inflation was the same 0.6%.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices fell 0.6% from 0.3% in November after a 0.2% increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.1% decline.



In 2018, the average annual producer and import price inflation was 2.4% versus 0.9% in 2017. Prices rose for a second year in a row.



