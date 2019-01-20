

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, setting the pace for an otherwise light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q4 numbers for GDP, as well as December data for retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment.



GDP is expected to expand 1.5 percent on quarter and 6.4 percent on year, easing from 1.6 percent on quarter and 6.5 percent on year in the three months prior.



Retail sales are tipped to rise 8.2 percent on year, up from 8.1 percent in November. Industrial production is predicted to gain an annual 5.3 percent, slowing from 5.4 percent in the previous month. FAI is tipped to gain 6.0 percent on year, up from 5.9 percent a month earlier.



Japan will see December data for nationwide and Tokyo area department store sales and convenience store sales.



In November, overall department store sales fell 0.6 percent on year and Tokyo store sales added 0.2 percent on year. Convenience store sales advanced an annual 0.6 percent.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Monday in observance of Thaipusam and will reopen on Tuesday.



