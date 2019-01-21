

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX, ABX.TO), owners of the Lumwana copper mine, said that it is continuing to engage with the Zambian government and community stakeholders about a mutually-beneficial way forward for the operation.



Subsequent to the first Lumwana board meeting following the Barrick/Randgold merger, Barrick's chief operating officer for Africa and the Middle East, Willem Jacobs, said the company was mindful that the Government was under pressure to increase its revenue. At the same time, however, its proposed tax changes would put Lumwana in a challenging situation.



'The proposed changes to taxes and royalties would imperil the mine's ability to sustain returns to all stakeholders, such as the significant contribution of more than $3.3 billion it has already made to the Zambian economy over the past 10 years,' Jacobs said.



Jacobs said media reports that Barrick had sold Lumwana were untrue, but given the challenging conditions the mine was facing, all options would have to be considered.



