

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Meggitt Plc (MGGT.L), which specializes in high performance components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defence and energy markets, Monday said it has signed a long term agreement with Pratt & Whitney worth around $750 million.



The contract is to continue the supply of advanced composite components for the F119 and F135 engines which power the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II aircraft.



The 10 year global agreement extends Meggitt's existing relationship with Pratt & Whitney in the supply of advanced engine composites for military and civil engine applications.



Meggitt Chief Executive, Tony Wood, said, 'These components will be produced in our new state-of-the-art facility in San Diego, California which opened in August 2018 to support the rapid growth in demand for advanced engine composite components across the aerospace industry.'



