

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife (MET) said that it appointed Richard Nunn as Chief Executive Officer in Australia, effective 1 May 2019.



Nunn is currently the CEO of Statewide Super, a leading superannuation fund based in South Australia and one of MetLife Australia's longest standing clients. He brings over 30 years' financial services experience across wealth management (including life insurance and retail advice) and banking in Australia and Asia more broadly.



Prior to joining Statewide, Mr Nunn has worked for some of the industry's biggest and best known organisations including NAB, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), IOOF and AXA, across a range of management roles and geographies. Richard will be relocating to Sydney to take up the role in May.



Vince Watt, MetLife Australia's Chief Financial Officer, will continue as Acting CEO until Mr Nunn commences in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX