

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Facebook (FB) announced a new partnership with the Technical University of Munich (TUM) to support the creation of an independent AI ethics research center. The Institute for Ethics in Artificial Intelligence, which is supported by an initial funding grant from Facebook of $7.5 million over five years, will help advance the growing field of ethical research on new technology and will explore fundamental issues affecting the use and impact of AI.



Artificial intelligence offers an immense opportunity to benefit people and communities around the world. But as AI technology increasingly impacts people and society, the academics, industry stakeholders and developers driving these advances need to do so responsibly and ensure AI treats people fairly, protects their safety, respects their privacy, and works for them.



The Institute will also benefit from Germany's position at the forefront of the conversation surrounding ethical frameworks for AI - including the creation of government-led ethical guidelines on autonomous driving - and its work with European institutions on these issues.



